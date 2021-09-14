DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - As the votes continued to be tallied Tuesday night, City Councilor Andrea Cambell told supporters in Dorchester

Campbell continued to trail Michelle Wu as officials’ results trickled in but held strong in second place — all that would be needed to advance to the general election.

“I know this is not the result we wanted or hoped for but I believe fiercely that we are victorious tonight,” she told supporters. “We kept this campaign about the issues that matter most to Bostonians.”

Campbell said the results of the preliminary election showed an appetite in the city for change.

“The real winner tonight was Black women,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the Boston-born candidate met up with prospective voters to share her platform with them once more before casting their ballots. Over the course of her campaign, she has made it clear that bringing “the city together to break the cycles of inequality and injustice,” is her main goal.

Affordable housing was also a central figure in her campaign for mayor.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)