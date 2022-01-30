STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After getting hit hardest by the blizzard that blasted Massachusetts Saturday, Stoughton residents were faced with the daunting task of digging out.

Many areas saw two feet of snow, but Stoughton got 30 inches. Schools were set to be open as usual Monday, and residents spent Sunday shoveling snow.

“This is not what I wanted,” said Taylor Anglin. “I have work tomorrow so this has to be done, it’s not that fun.”

