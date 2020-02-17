‘Not who we are as a community’: Newton police investigating racist word on sidewalk

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are investigating after the n-word was found written in tape on the sidewalk on Sunday.

The word was found on the sidewalk at the intersection of Albermarle Road and Watertown Street.

“This is not who we are as a community. Newton stands united against racial discrimination and all forms of hate,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement. “All residents should feel safe here. We reaffirm our core principles of respect, diversity, and acceptance.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker 617-796-2103.

The Anti-Defamation League, the Newton Human Rights Commission, and Newton Public Schools have been notified.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)