BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of teens has been accused of using rocks, water bottles and a metal cane as weapons during an altercation at a McDonald’s in Roxbury.

An 11-year-old and two 13-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly accosted both customers and employees outside the Warren Avenue drive-thru window early Monday morning, police said.

“There shouldn’t be any violence but look at where we’re at,” one woman said. “There is nothing but violence around here.”

The trio left after an employee hurled a cup of Coke at the kids only to have them return minutes later with the metal cane.

No one was hurt and police arrested the two girls and a boy — but not before the kids directed racial and homophobic slurs at the officers and spit on them.

Mcdonald’s employees did not say much about the unprovoked attack that police say involves some of the same kids who attacked a woman in Downtown Crossing last week.

“Everybody’s fine, thank you,” one employee said. “Everything is fine. Everything is under control.”

Mayor Michelle Wu called the violence unacceptable.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure accountability and justice for everyone who has been impacted and to provide the resoucrces so that our young people across the city can have access to mental health supports,” she said.

Mayor of Boston calls violence involving groups of young kids “unacceptable”…the latest incident happening inside a McDonald’s in Roxbury and among those police took into custody an 11 year old girl #7News pic.twitter.com/Y7zRFV1ffx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 26, 2022

Concerned neighbors said the escalating violence in the city involving groups of kids, needs to stop.

“The parents, they need to know where their kids are,” one man said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)