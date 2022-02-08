BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Tuesday spoke about her decision to step down at the end of the academic year but she did not share a reason for her impending departure.

Cassellius, who has been head of the city’s school system since 2019, announced her resignation on Monday in a letter to the school community.

Cassellius noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has created many obstacles but she remains dedicated to leaving behind a strong foundation.

“Nothing is pushing me out the door. I’m still here for five months and rolling up my sleeves getting this work done each and every day,” Cassellius said during a news conference.

Cassellius added that she will be working closely with Mayor Michelle Wu as Boston transitions to a new leadership team.

Wu said that she has already launched a search for the next senior leader of the district.

“This is an incredible place to build a career and connect with our young people,” Wu said.

Cassellius will officially leave her post in June.

