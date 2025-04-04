BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fenway faithful went home happy on Friday, after the Boston Red Sox got the win against the St. Louis Cardinals 13-9 in their first home game of the season.

“When you got the flyover, and the whole ceremony, it’s just totally different,” said one Red Sox fan. “It’s a whole different breed. Nothing like Fenway Park.”

Fans from near and far came to take in the festivities, all with nothing but good things to say.

“Been to about 13 different stadiums,” said one fan. “This is by far, this is my church. This is Fenway Park. One of the best ballparks in the United States by far.”

Even Cardinal fans couldn’t help but appreciate what the home opener at Fenway had to offer, despite being on the losing end of today’s ballgame.

“Absolutely wonderful,” said one Cardinals fan about his experience. “We came in here today, we met people, they’re thanking us for coming. It was just a great experience. Those girls that sang the Star Spangled Banner, they were incredible. It was just a wonderful home opener.”

Fans hope this momentum can carry throughout the rest of the 162 game season.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)