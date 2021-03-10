‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Antique firetruck returns to Brockton as city remembers deadly fire

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Fire Department is honoring the fallen eight decades after the historic Strand Theater Fire.

The city held a memorial to remember the anniversary and to commemorate the return of the Squad A truck that rushed to the scene all those years ago.

Thirteen firefighters died fighting the flames and four of them rode there on that very firetruck.

RELATED: ‘A part of Brockton’s soul’: 100-year-old fire truck used to battle historic fire returns

It was bought by an antique collector last year who contacted the department with the rare find.

A local union then purchased the truck and brought it back to Brockton.

Mayor Robert Sullivan said he is grateful to have this piece of history back.

“The return of the apparatus is nothing short of a miracle,” said Sullivan. “History is so important to our community and today we can go over and see and touch squad a that was on site that terrible day.”

Brockton officials said they are considering a number of different options to make the truck a permanent memorial in their city.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)