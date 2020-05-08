‘Nothing short of disgusting’: Nurses outraged as Cape Cod Hospital furloughs hundreds of workers

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod Hospital plans to furlough roughly 600 workers, prompting outrage among nurses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cape Cod Healthcare announced Friday their plan to implement a four-week furlough for about 600 positions starting Sunday. All executives, vice presidents, executive directors, directors and managers will also take a five to 12.5 percent salary reduction through Oct. 3.

Shannon Sherman, RN, chair of the nurses Massachusetts Nurses Association local bargaining unit at Cape Cod Hospital, said that nurses and other members of the healthcare team are “astounded by this callous and short-sighted decision.”

“We have been risking our lives and our families lives every day for our community and this health care system, and to now have our CEO, who has never cared for a patient, or made any of the sacrifices we have made, is now implementing staffing cuts that will threaten the safety of our patients — it is nothing short of disgusting,” she added.

Cape Cod Healthcare says their decision to furlough workers came after they lost nearly 41 percent of their revenue. The company added that it projects to lose $74 million through the end of the fiscal year due to the crisis.

The MNA says they will be pursuing whatever legal means are open to stop these staff cuts.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)