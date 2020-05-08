‘Nothing short of disgusting’: Nurses outraged as Cape Cod Hospital reportedly furloughs hundreds of workers

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod Hospital plans to furlough up to 600 workers, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, prompting outrage among medical professionals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Mike Lauf announced his plans Friday to furlough nurses, nurses aides and other support staff for at least 30 days with no pay while he and other senior managers take a five to 12.5 percent pay cut, the MNA reported.

Shannon Sherman, RN, chair of the nurses Massachusetts Nurses Association local bargaining unit at Cape Cod Hospital, said that nurses and other members of the healthcare team are “astounded by this callous and short sighted decision.”

“We have been risking our lives and our families lives every day for our community and this health care system, and to now have our CEO, who has never cared for a patient, or made any of the sacrifices we have made, is now implementing staffing cuts that will threaten the safety of our patients — it is nothing short of disgusting,” she added.

Cape Cod Hospital reportedly cited significant losses in revenue due to the loss of elective surgeries and non-COVID-19 patient admissions for the decision.

The MNA says they will be pursuing whatever legal means are open to stop these staff cuts.

