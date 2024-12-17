NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Almost a year after three U.S. service members were killed in a drone strike in Jordan, the FBI on Monday arrested a man living in Massachusetts, who they say is partially responsible.

Oneida Oliver-Sanders, the mother of fallen U.S. Army Sergeant Kennedy Sanders, 24, said she was surprised that one of the two charged — Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi — was in the United States.

“It helps with building our confidence in the fact that the FBI and the United States government is very adamant about making sure that this is not swept under the rug and they won’t forget about it,” Oliver-Sanders said.

The FBI descended on a Natick home Monday, where Sadeghi was living, and arrested the 42-year-old. The arrest shocked the close-knit neighborhood.

“Living undercover in Natick, it was a story for sure, but I was very surprised when I heard it,” said Soham Adam, Sadeghi’s neighbor.

Sadeghi worked for Analog Devices, which has offices in Norwood, Wilmington, and other Massachusetts locations. Prosecutors accuse him of exporting sensitive technology from the company to Iran, saying it was used in the deadly drone attack.

“The governments of the Islamic Republic do have a policy of trying to use and abuse more permissive, open, western systems, societies, to be able to extract duel use or military relevant technologies for its missile, drone or even nuclear program,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

A spokesperson for Analog Devices told 7News that Sadeghi has been fired from the company.

“ADI takes its compliance obligations and role in national security very seriously. We have cooperated fully with federal law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout the proceedings. ADI is committed to preventing unauthorized access to and misuse of our products and technology,” the company said in a statement.

Governor Maura Healey said she was glad the FBI was able to arrest Sadeghi so quickly.

“Obviously really alarming and terrible allegations, so I’m really glad the federal authorities were able to quickly get on in and apprehend this individual,” Healey said.

As Sedeghi’s case works its way through the court system, the investigation into the deadly attack on U.S. service members continues.

“Nothing will every bring us comfort or solace about the loss of our daughter, but it does give us some confidence in our United States government that they take it seriously,” Oliver-Sanders said.

Sanders leaves behind her mother, father, five siblings, and a young niece.

