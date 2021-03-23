‘Nothing’s been done about it’: Principal slams road’s safety after second school bus involved in crash, 8 hurt

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury principal is demanding change after five students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning — the second time a school bus has been struck on that road, she said.

Officers responding to a report of a collision involving AA Transportation Bus and a tractor-trailer in the area of 1 Avalon Way around 7:30 a.m. learned that the school bus was transporting seven children to the Al-Hamra Academy, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

The seven children, who ranged in age from kindergarten to eighth grade, as well as the bus driver, were all taken to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries.

The truck driver was not injured and was said to be cooperating with police. Officials said the vehicles collided in the eastbound lane along Route 20.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. and there have been no charges filed in connection with the incident, but Al-Hamra’s principal said the crash will have lasting effects.

“They were tossed over in a bus…We can’t take away the trauma of it,” Al-Hamra Academy Principal Noor Ali said of the students involved in the crash. “It’s really unfortunate.”

And while Ali noted that she is grateful that everybody is expected to be OK, she said another bus was involved in a crash on Route 20 a few years ago, and said the road’s safety needs to be addressed.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how concerning it is because it’s not the first time it’s happened and that’s what most concerning to me,” Ali said. “It’s really unfortunate nothing’s been done about it.”

