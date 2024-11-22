BOSTON (WHDH) - A noticeable security presence will be outside the Snowden International School in Boston as police investigate after a student told them a suspicious man lurking outside the school asked for his phone number and touched him.

The school is “aware of recent incidents involving a suspicious individual who inappropriately touched a few of our students as they transitioned between buildings at the Snowden International School.”

Officers were called to the school on Newbury Street at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said a man was seen talking to students as they went in and out of the building. Two students told officers they’d seen the man hanging around the school before.

“We are working closely with police to ensure the individual is identified,” the school said. “We are also encouraging families to remind students about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and reporting any concerning behavior to their school.”

One of those students said the man asked him for his phone number. which he gave him, and they started texting.

The student went on to say that, during a conversation outside the school, the man touched his chest and asked him if he worked out.

The student said the two communicated some time before he eventually blocked the man’s number when he started acting weird over text.

