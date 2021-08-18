BOSTON (WHDH) - Notorious Boston gangster Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, who is serving life sentences for 10 murders in three states, had his request for parole denied on Wednesday.

During a telephone hearing, the Florida Commission on Offender Review denied the 87-year-old’s request, telling him that he could reapply for parole in seven years. Flemmi cited health concerns in his bid for release.

Flemmi, whose is being housed at an undisclosed federal prison, is serving sentences for murders in Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Florida.

Flemmi was a close partner of James “Whitey” Bulger, the leader of the Winter Hill Gang, which terrorized Bostonians for decades.

Flemmi’s daughter, Jeanette Benedetti, urged the commission to release her father because she believes he is a changed man.

“His change has been overwhelming,” Benedetti said. “He’s gone into to detail with me with how remorseful he is.”

Stephen Davis, whose 26-year-old sister, Debra, was killed by Flemmi, spoke about the dangers he would pose to the public if he were to be released.

“If this man is released in the public again, it would be horrific,” Davis said. “The guy is like a Charles Manson…This guy doesn’t even deserve to be breathing.”

Flemmi testified against Bulger during his 2013 trial.

