Notorious Boston mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger killed in prison

BRUCETON MILLS, W.V. (WHDH) — Notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was found dead in a West Virginia prison on Tuesday.

Bulger was found unresponsive around 8:20 a.m. at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton, in Bruceton Mills, according to a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Although life-saving measures were initiated, Bulger was pronounced dead soon after by the Preston County Medical Examiner.

Bulger, 89, was serving a life sentence for his role in 11 murders and had recently been transferred to USP Hazelton.

Richard Heldreth, head of the U.S. Penitentiary Union in Hazelton tells 7’s Steve Cooper that Bulger was murdered.

Heldreth said it was the third murder at the high-security prison in seven months and he attributed the violence to a lack of staffing.

The former leader of the Winter Hill Gang, Bulger was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, Calif.

No additional information was immediately available.

