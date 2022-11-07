Artists for Ukraine

Date: Starting Thursday, November 3

Time: Museum hours (Thursday-Sunday, 10:00am-4:00pm)

Location: Museum of Russian Icons, 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA

More Info: https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/exhibitions/

The Museum is pleased to showcase three icons painted on the boards of ammunition boxes by Oleksandr Klymenko and Sofia Atlantova, a husband-wife artistic team from Kyiv. The project “Buy an Icon—Save a Life” was developed by Atlantova and Klymenko after the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine when Klymenko encountered empty wooden ammunition boxes from combat zones and noted their resemblance to icon boards. By repurposing the panels, the project strives to “transform death (symbolized by ammo boxes) into life (traditionally symbolized by icons in Ukrainian culture).” Exhibitions of ammo box icons have been staged throughout Europe and North America to raise awareness of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 strengthened the resolve of the duo to continue painting icons on boards taken back from the frontiers, with funds from sales providing support for the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.

Mini-Golf in the Stacks

Date: Friday, November 4 (Adults only) & Saturday, November 5 (Family day)

Time: Friday 6:00pm-9:00pm; Saturday 10:00am-1:00pm

Location: Gladys E. Kelly Public Library, 2 Lake Street, Webster, MA

More Info: https://www.gladyskellylibrary.org/events/event/mini-golf-fundraiser/

Explore the library in a new way! A fundraiser for the friends of the Gladys E. Kelly Public Library. Weave your way through the library playing mini-golf with holes featuring local history and book themes. There will be 10 holes created by locals, dispersed throughout the library, and players will be given a ball, a club, and a scorecard. There will also be drinks and snacks for sale! The goal of the fundraiser is to provide financial assistance for special library projects and programming.

Celebration of Lights at the Boston Children’s Museum

Date: Starting Saturday, November 19

Time: Museum hours (Wednesday-Sunday, 9am-12pm & 1:30pm-4:30pm)

Location: Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/

Enjoy an experience centered around light, featuring interactive displays, wondrous sights, cultural performances and programs, and an immersive story sharing experience. This immersive experience will draw visitors weekly, as this shared experience continues to grow throughout the weeks. Each weekend will feature a new program or performance, some created by the Museum staff, while most will feature external partners and performers. After each program and performance, a new component will be added to the experience, not only allowing the experience to grow but encouraging visitors to return to the Museum to see the new additions.

Performance by Nick Page

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 10:30am

Location: First Parish, 7 Harrington Road, Lexington, MA

More Info: https://fplex.org/upcoming-events/

First Parish in Lexington is honored to welcome Nick Page – conductor, composer and famed choral director to Sunday Service on November 27. He has led the Mystic Chorale for many years, has taught world music and collaborated with musicians and poets from around the world. Nick grew up at First Parish and is looking forward to leading worship, playing the organ and helping us all to sing! This will be a service for the whole family – bring your guests and enjoy.

As We Rise Project Showcase

Date: Through Tuesday, November 29

Time: On view every evening, dusk to 10:00pm

Location: Outside the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, 600 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

More Info: https://www.rosekennedygreenway.org/events/as-we-rise-by-wendy-yu-public-art-opening-reception/

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy today announced As We Rise, a new dance projection project led by Australian artist Wendy Yu that will bring public art to the side of the iconic Federal Reserve Bank of Boston building, adjacent to Dewey Square on The Greenway. This large-scale video-based artwork will be projected on the building’s northern exterior wall, and will be viewable from both The Greenway and along portions of Boston’s waterfront every evening beginning October 25 through November 29. Commissioned by the Greenway Conservancy in early 2022, artist Wendy Yu collaborated with The Flavor Continues and ILLUMINUS to create a site-specific video projection that features short bursts of freestyle-based street dance from 5 local dancers spanning multiple generations. The 15-minute video highlights the dancers’ movements as they interpret music in the moment and engage community techniques in ways that reflect their individual styles. The artwork will appear on the Federal Reserve building and loop continuously from dusk to 10p each evening. Wendy Yu is a Sydney-based interdisciplinary artist who works with dance and urban media art. She designs interactive works with computer systems to build large-scale immersive experiences in public spaces.

Exhibition: Swan Lake: 145 Years of History and Triumph

Date: Starting Thursday, November 10

Time: Museum hours (Thursday-Sunday, 10am-4pm)

Location: Museum of Russian Icons, 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA

More Info: https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/exhibitions/

The stunning image of ballerinas in white tutus dancing in unison enchants audiences across the globe. Yet, when the ballet was first staged in Moscow in 1877, Swan Lake was met with a tepid response and many critics felt the production was indistinct and forgettable; composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s inventive and intricate composition was deemed noisy and undanceable. Twenty years later, in 1895, a fully-realized production mounted by St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre generated a new appreciation, helping to shape it into one of the world’s most famous ballets. As part of an educational project, “Ballet of the 20th Century,” organized by collector Yana Veselova, this mini-exhibition works to preserve the memory of the choreography and ballet dancers of the 19th and 20th centuries through original black and white photographs, costume pieces, and theater playbills from France, Russia, Australia, England, and the United States; featuring famed dancers such as Maria Tallchief, Alexandra Danilova, Frederic Franklin, Anna Pavlova, Galina Ulanova, Maya Plisetskaya, Anthony Dowell, Antoinette Sibley, and more.

3rd Annual Photographic Resource Center of Boston Series Presents Claire Beckett

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm

Location: Coolidge Corner Theater, 290 Harvard Square, Brookline, MA

More Info: https://www.prcboston.org/claire-beckett-november-16-2022/

Claire Beckett’s series, Simulating Iraq, was created from 2006-2017 when she embedded herself on military bases within the United States, photographing the depiction of Arabs and Muslims within the context of counterinsurgency training for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Features of these training environments included costumed role-players, elaborate Hollywood inspired sets, and staged tableaus hinting at the imagined lives of far-away people. Those portrayed in Beckett’s photographs include military personnel, often combat veterans playing the role of enemy combatants, immigrants from Iraq or Afghanistan intended to make the training look and feel realistic, and local American civilians hired to populate the artificial villages. Claire Beckett is based in Boston, MA. Her photographs seek to understand notions of citizenship and belonging within the United States.

The Midterms and the Race to 2024

Date: Thursday, November 10

Time: 6:00pm-7:30pm

Location: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston MA

More Info: https://www.jfklibrary.org/events-and-awards/forums/11-10-the-midterms-and-the-race-to-2024

Dan Balz, chief correspondent at The Washington Post; E.J. Dionne, columnist at The Washington Post and university professor in the foundations of democracy and culture at Georgetown University; Errin Haines, Editor-at-Large at The 19th*; and Kimberly Atkins Stohr, senior opinion writer and columnist at The Boston Globe and inaugural columnist at The Emancipator, analyze the midterms and look ahead to the 2024 elections.

Promises for Purple Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:30pm (Check-in begins at 12:30pm)

Location: Braintree High School, 128 Town Street, Braintree, MA

More Info: https://charity.pledgeit.org/promisesforpurple

Join our 5k walk to support our friends and family impacted by pancreatic cancer. The route goes around Sunset Lake, one of Claire’s favorite places and a stone’s throw from where she grew up (a student of Braintree High diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2009). Together, we can raise funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Come meet Wally the Green Monster and don’t forget to wear purple!

The Boston Jewish Film Festival at the MFA

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 11:00am – 4:45pm

Location: Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.mfa.org/series/the-boston-jewish-film-festival?event=52061

Now entering its 34th year, the Boston Jewish Film Festival attracts movie lovers from Greater Boston and beyond to see and talk about great films from around the globe. MFA Boston is proud to host two screenings as part of this year’s festival, which runs from November 2 to 13 at venues across Boston and features universal films exploring topics, individuals, and themes connected to Jewish life and experience in an increasingly multidimensional world. The two films shown on November 6th will first be Farewell, Mr. Haffman, followed by Remember This.

EmPowered by AI: Workforce of the Future

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 6:00pm-7:30pm

Location: Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.mos.org/public-events/ai-workforce

Artificial Intelligence is here. No longer science fiction, it’s nearly everywhere you look! AI can lead to improvements in our day-to-day lives, whether at home or at work. But what are the implications for our current and future workforce? Kara Miller of The Boston Globe joins us to address this question with some of the top experts in the artificial intelligence and business fields. Explore the ways AI could evolve to create new jobs, complement others, or make some obsolete. From custodial staff to salespeople to lawyers and technical workers, which careers are likely to be altered, and can businesses adapt to keep up with rapidly changing technology? Let’s peer into the future together and imagine a workforce powered by AI!

Global Arts Live Presents Boston Dance Theater

Date: Friday, November 11 & Saturday, November 12

Time: 8:00pm

Location: Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.icaboston.org/events/global-arts-live-presents-boston-dance-theater-1?field_event_date_value%5Bvalue%5D%5Bdate%5D=2022-11-01&field_event_date_value2%5Bvalue%5D%5Bdate%5D=2022-11-30

Co-directed by Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and Itzik Galili, Boston Dance Theatre (BDT) showcases the talents of Boston-based dancers and presents works by acclaimed choreographers. BDT performs the world premiere of The Carol Kaye Project, which celebrates seminal bassist Carol Kaye’s legacy and consists of dance works by a variety of American women choreographers. Kaye played on an estimated 10,000 recording sessions with everyone from The Beach Boys to Marvin Gaye, yet she remains relatively unknown. In this special first full program of The Carol Kaye Project, BDT will perform two world premieres, one by Karole Armitage and another by Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, along with Ofrenda by Rosie Herrera, and For the Record by Rena Butler.

Bulletproof Vests and Aid for K9’s Fundraiser

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1:00pm-6:00pm

Location: Six String Grill & Stage, 275 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bulletproof-vests-and-aid-for-k9s-fundraiser-tickets-444548605847

Our police, fire, bomb squad Canines (K9’s) need our help! They protect us everyday, they are their handler’s best friend–we need to equip them with some important gear that the government can’t always supply due to funding. This event will have 3 live bands, New England Patriots 3X Super Bowl Champion Patrick Chung signing autographs raffles, table top vendors, swag, activities for children, tee-shirts, and much more! Our departments rely on donations and sponsors to provide lifesaving K9 equipment such as bullet & stab protective vests, first aid kits, vehicle heat alarms, cooling vests, and pet oxygen mask kits to Law Enforcement, Fire, Search & Rescue, EMS, and Military nationwide. Let’s all get together for an amazing cause!

Love Affects: A Concert by Castle of Our Skins

Date: Thursday, November 17

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: Boston Athenaeum, 10-1/2 Beacon Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/love-affects-a-concert-by-castle-of-our-skins-5a2K8a7IATX/overview

Love Affects pairs music with text to explore how love influences our sense of self, humanity, heritage, and future. Co-curated with and featuring Castle of our Skins’ Shirley Graham du Bois Creative in Residence, poet Angel C. Dye. Castle of our Skins is a Black arts institution dedicated to fostering cultural curiosity and celebrating Black artistry through music. In classrooms, concert halls, and beyond, Castle of our Skins invites Black heritage and culture exploration, spotlighting both unsung and celebrated figures of past and present.

Gobble Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Day Road Race

Date: Thursday, November 24

Time: 9:00am

Location: Seven Hills Park, Davis Square, Somerville, MA

More Info: https://runsignup.com/GobbleGobbleGobble

Presented by the Somerville Road Runners, the Gobble Gobble Gobble road race starts and ends in Davis Square (at the heart of Somerville), features a unique 4 mile course, and offers a fun opportunity to start Thanksgiving on a high and healthy note! Proceeds benefit Somerville Homeless Coalition, Somerville Track PAC, and Dilboy VFW Veterans Relief Fund.