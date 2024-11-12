MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey visited a firefighter command post in Middleton Tuesday morning to oversee brush fire operations.

Brush fires have been burning in the region for about 17 days, amid dry and windy conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

Healey met with fire officials to discuss the blaze and to remind the public about fire safety.

“A lot of these fires that we’re seeing, they’re caused by human behavior, okay? Now is not the time to burn leaves. Now is not the time to go outside and light a fire out back. Please, everybody — just use common sense, and don’t contribute to creating risks,” Healey said. “No firepits, no charcoal grilling, no burning leaves, nothing that can send sparks.”

The governor stressed that the brush fire risk is dire. Large fires have been burning in Lynn and North Andover, among other areas.

Fire crews from various municipalities were serving together in the Middleton command post to monitor the blaze’s spread.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)