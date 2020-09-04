‘Now the real work starts’: Cam Newton reacts to new role as starting quaterback

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots player Cam Newton is enthusiastic about his upcoming role as top quarterback for his team, but is not taking anything for granted.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t confirm Newton’s starting role, but it is becoming quite clear that the former MVP is the new leading man in Foxborough.

Newton addressed the media since reports named him as the teams starting quarterback on Thursday.

“I have so much to prove with an opportunity of a lifetime,” he told reporters in a virtual press conference on Friday.

Newton expressed how thankful he is to be playing under a coach like Belichick. He is also grateful for the opportunity to resurrect his career with the Patriots.

He is hoping to recapture his MVP form from 2015, but stressed past success means little moving forward.

“I understand that I have a lot to prove, right? And I want to challenge the coaches as well as coach Bill to push me – whatever he sees fit for me to be better, I want to work on it,” Newton said.

And in terms of being named captain, Newton said it was rewarding to hear.

“But at the same time now the real work kind of starts for me, you know? Knowing that I have to prove it each and everyday he said.”

“You’ve just got to tune in and see,” he said.

