BOSTON (WHDH) - One day after selecting attorney David Meier to lead an independent investigation into the death of state police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Tuesday heaped additional praise on Meier and highlighted unanswered questions as Meier gets to work.

“David Meier has decades of experience as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney over 30 years,” Campbell said at an unrelated event.

“So now the work begins, and the hard work, of getting the family’s questions answered with respect to what happened with Enrique and of course the community as well,” Campbell continued.

Delgado-Garcia, 25, died earlier this month after suffering a medical emergency during a state police defensive tactics training exercise.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr. soon said his office would pass off the investigation because Delgado-Garcia was a former employee in his office.

In making her pick of Meier, Campbell said she wanted to make sure the investigation remained independent and objective given the sensitive nature of the case.

Campbell said Meier will have complete authority to pick his own legal team and make his own decisions about the course of the investigation.

Meier, who currently works as a partner at the Boston-based law firm, Todd & Weld LLP, previously vowed to investigate Delgado-Garcia’s death “professionally, thoroughly, and responsibly.”

“The Delgado-Garcia family, their community, and the public have been waiting patiently,” Meier said on Monday. “It is now time to get to work.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)