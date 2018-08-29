NRT bus left crumpled after crash with tractor-trailer in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — An NRT bus was left crumpled after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Shrewsbury Wednesday morning, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a crash on Route 9 westbound found a severely damaged bus that had crashed into the back of a truck.
No children were on the bus at the time of the crash and no serious injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
NRT Bus provides home-to-school bus transportation for students in areas throughout Eastern Massachusetts, Central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire.
