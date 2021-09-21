BOSTON (WHDH) - A Green Line operator shifted their train’s master controller into “full-power position” moments before colliding with another trolley at more than 30 mph earlier this summer, investigators announced Tuesday.

The striking train accelerated to a speed of 31 mph before crashing with the train ahead of it that was moving about 10 mph on the B Line near the Agganis Arena on the evening of July 30, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Twenty-four passengers and three crewmembers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A preliminary review of striking train’s event recorder data revealed that the operator of the striking train placed the master controller in a full-power position prior to the accident,” the NTSB said in a news release.

The sky was clear with no precipitation at the time of the accident, investigators noted.

The operator of the speeding trolley, who has worked for the MBTA for seven years, has since been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

A safety system to help prevent train collisions has been installed on the MBTA’s Blue, Orange, and Red lines, along with the Commuter Rail, but not the Green Line.

That system will start being installed next year and is expected to be online in 2024.

An investigation remains ongoing with a focus on internal and external oversight, operational testing, crashworthiness of the equipment involved, and employee fitness for duty.

