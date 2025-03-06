SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings from an investigation into last month’s green line train crash.

A train slammed into another one that was stopped on the tracks.

Federal investigators say the train was speeding and ran through a red light.

The NTSB determined that green line train was traveling about 32 miles per hour when it entered a 25 mile per hour zone.

Investigators say the train then went through a red stop signal before entering a 10-mile per hour zone at the East Somerville station where it collided with an out-of-service train.

Two passengers and four crew members were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

T officials estimate the crash caused roughly $6.6M in damages.

A federal investigation into the crash is ongoing.

