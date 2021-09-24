(WHDH)–The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a plane crash in Georgia left a pilot dangling 25 feet off the ground for approximately two hours on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported plane crash found a pilot dangling from a plane that had crashed into powerlines. They strapped a harness around the man’s waist and pulled him from the experimental plane.

He was taken to a hospital for a cut on his forehead, but is OK, officials said.

“You could see him trying to hold his body up, he’d been there for a couple hours. You could tell he was tired and exhausted,” said witness Sharon Oglesby.

Investigators say the pilot was heading to an airport approximately two miles away from the scene of the crash. The failed flight knocked out power to surrounding several surrounding neighborhoods.

A flight plan shows the plane made a loop in the sky before it went down, but the incident remains under investigation by the NTSB.

