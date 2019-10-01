CAYCE, S.C. (WHDH) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released the cause in a 2018 Amtrak crash that left two people dead and 91 injured in South Carolina.

The board found that work being done on the tracks led to a CSX conductor failing to move a switch that would have kept the Amtrak train on the main track.

Because it wasn’t thrown, the passenger train was diverted to another track and slammed into a parked freight train.

The tragedy was precipitated by the suspension of the normal track signal system in order to install positive train control.

The NTSB said CSX didn’t compensate fully for the risks of suspending the normal system.

Amtrak was found not to have done sufficient risk assessment.

The report also faulted the Federal Railroad Administration.

Amtrak said in a statement it is implementing additional safety and risk assessment measures.

CSX added in a statement it has made safety improvements

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)