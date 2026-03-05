NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The NTSB released a preliminary report on a fiery natural gas explosion at a mental health facility in Nashua, New Hampshire last month.

Federal investigators said the gas line was operating below its maximum pressure at the time of the blast. They’re working to determine an exact cause.

Local investigators suggested in February that falling ice may have sparked that explosion. Everyone made it out safely.

