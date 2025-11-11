DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released their first report into the deadly plane crash that happened in Dartmouth last month.

According to the report, the pilot filed a flight plan from New Bedford Regional Airport to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot said he would be returning to the airport.

Air traffic control asked the pilot if he needed assistance upon landing, but he reportedly said no and that he “should be okay.”

Roughly a minute later, according to the report, the controller provided the pilot with a low altitude alert and the altimeter setting that was current at the time. The pilot confirmed the altimeter setting.

Shortly after, the pilot reportedly made an “unintelligible exclamation.”

NTSB’s report does not mention the weather, though the area was rainy and hit by a nor-Easter that day.

The single-engine plane crashed along the highway during the morning commute, scattering debris and leaving a trail of fire across the highway. The highway was closed for hours as a result.

Two people were killed in the crash, a married couple from Rhode Island.

