KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on a fatal plane crash that killed two people in Keene, New Hampshire, back in October.

Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass. and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, were both killed on Oct. 21 when the single-engine, Beechcraft Sierra plane they were flying crashed by an apartment building.

Federal investigators said witnesses had reported hearing possible engine trouble and popping sounds coming from the plane before the crash occurred. Distress calls never came from the plane itself and, according to witnesses, the popping noises stopped when the plane started descending.

The report did not confirm what caused the crash that created a fireball at the Main Street apartment building that was hit. The building’s garage/shed structure was destroyed while part of the adjoining apartments were scorched.

No one living in the building or using the parking lot between the structure and a church were harmed.

