METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a small plane crash in Methuen that claimed the life of a former Newburyport mayor nearly two years ago.

On Feb. 28, 2017, a single-engine plane crashed into a condominium building, killing 73-year-old Alan Lavender.

A preliminary report showed that Lavender’s plane previously had fuel leaks in the cockpit.

He sent an email to his experimental aviation association chapter, saying he thought he fixed the leaks and would test it next Tuesday, the day of the crash, according to the report.

The NTSB did not name an exact cause.

A full report is expected to be released in March.

