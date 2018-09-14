NTSB sending ‘go-team’ to investigate Merrimack Valley gas emergency

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a go-team to Massachusetts to investigate a series of gas explosions and fires that destroyed homes and buildings in Andover, Lawrence, and North Andover Thursday night.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt announced the go-team’s departure during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday. He said the agency’s hearts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the situation. He said they will arrive in the area around noon.

Gas lines fall under the NTSB’s jurisdiction.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt leads go-team on way to investigate Massachusetts explosions. pic.twitter.com/shMMfUD907 — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 14, 2018

#NTSB says they will look at several factors in their investigation. 1. The design of the pipeline system 2. The maintenance/upgrade of pipelines 3. The Integrity management system of @ColumbiaGasMA #MerrimackExplosions #7news — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) September 14, 2018

