NTSB sending ‘go-team’ to investigate Merrimack Valley gas emergency

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a go-team to Massachusetts to investigate a series of gas explosions and fires that destroyed homes and buildings in Andover, Lawrence, and North Andover Thursday night.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt announced the go-team’s departure during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday. He said the agency’s hearts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the situation. He said they will arrive in the area around noon.
Gas lines fall under the NTSB’s jurisdiction.
