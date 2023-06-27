BOSTON (WHDH) - A short circuit in a train door was most likely to blame for a deadly incident involving a Red Line MBTA train at Broadway station last year, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a new report.

The NTSB released its accident report on Tuesday, just over a year after Robinson Lalin died in the accident on April 10.

Lalin, the NTSB said, had been trying to get off a Red Line train when the door closed on his upper body. The train then pulled away from the station with Lalin pinched between the doors.

“As the train accelerated to depart the station, the passenger ran alongside the train with his upper body pinched between the doors,” the NTSB said. “The train did not stop, and the passenger collided with a wall at the end of the platform and was killed.”

Lalin was 39-years-old.

The NTSB listed the short circuit in the train door as the probable cause for Lalin’s death, saying the issue allowed the train to accelerate even though Lalin was stuck in the door.

Lalin’s family filed a lawsuit against the MBTA earlier this year, claiming the train operator in this incident was negligent and careless.

Family members previously criticized the T in comments shortly after Lalin’s death, with Lalin’s nephew Kelvin Lalin telling 7NEWS “there’s definitely technical problems or mechanical issues with the train which the MBTA is responsible for.”

Read the full NTSB report here.

