BOSTON (WHDH) - The two National Transportation Safety Board investigators have wrapped up the on-scene portion of their investigation into the death of a Boston man who was dragged into a subway tunnel after getting his arm caught in a Red Line train door early last weekend.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a person dragged into the tunnel at Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. were told a passenger was stuck in the doorway of an inbound train, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

The man, who authorities identified as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin, died after being dragged a short distance.

A Red Line operator has been placed on leave amid the investigation.

The NTSB will continue to examine more facts including the mechanics of the train, maintenance records and speak with witnesses.

Typically these investigations can take up to two years but officials say a preliminary report may be available within a month.

