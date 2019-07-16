Number of Cyclosporiasis cases in Mass. rises to 80

Health officials have confirmed 80 people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with Cyclosporiasis since May.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is continuing to investigate an uptick in the number of cases and is collaborating with the Center for Disease Control to identify possible sources of exposure to the parasite.

Cyclospora is found in various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce, and cilantro and causes intestinal infection, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

Cyclosporiasis is not transmissible directly between individuals. Outbreaks are more likely to occur in the summer, according to the DPH.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)