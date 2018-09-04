Number of Legionnaire’s Disease cases in NH rises to 15

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials have confirmed another case of Legionnaire’s Disease in Hampton, New Hampshire, bringing the number of cases to 15, one which proved to be fatal.

The New Hampshire Department of Health is continuing to investigate an outbreak in the area associated with Ashworth Avenue between Island Path and M Street in Hampton.

Preliminary environmental culture results from the Sands Resort and other locations sampled during the community investigation are expected to be available in the coming days.

The resort has been ordered to take immediate steps to remediate the Legionella bacteria at the resort and notify guests of the bacteria.

The 15 victims are believed to have acquired their infections between early June and mid-August.

As a precaution, the DPHS has closed the hot tub spas at the Sands Hotel and the Harris Sea Ranch Motel, though they pointed out the hot tubs no longer present a potential risk to the public and both hotels remain open.

Health officials say those most at risk of developing the infection are:

• People with weakened immune systems

• People who take drugs that can weaken their immune systems (after a transplant operation or chemotherapy)

• People with chronic lung disease

• Current or former smokers

• People with underlying illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure

• People 50 years or older

Although most people exposed to Legionella will not get sick, it can cause severe illness and sometimes result in death.

Legionnaire’s disease is acquired from breathing in small drops of water that contain the bacteria. It cannot be passed from person to person contact and it cannot be contracted by drinking or coming into physical contact with water containing the bacteria.

Samples collected have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control laboratory in Atlanta.

If you have information or questions about this outbreak, please call the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Public Inquiry Line by calling 603-271-9461. There’s also a CDC webpage dedicated to the outbreak at https://www.cdc.gov/legionella/index.html.

