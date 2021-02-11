Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 110

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.
However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.
One hundred and ten cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, down from the 153 that were reported last week.
The high-risk communities include:
Abington
Acushnet
Adams
Attleboro
Auburn
Avon
Ayer
Barnstable
Bellingham
Berkley
Blackstone
Boxford
Brewster
Bridgewater
Brockton
Carver
Chatham
Chelsea
Chicopee
Clinton
Cohasset
Dartmouth
Dedham
Dennis
Dighton
Douglas
Dracut
East Bridgewater
Eastham
Everett
Fairhaven
Fall River
Foxboro
Freetown
Gardner
Georgetown
Great Barrington
Halifax
Hamilton
Hampden
Hanover
Hanson
Haverhill
Holbrook
Holyoke
Hudson
Hull
Lakeville
Lawrence
Leominster
Littleton
Lowell
Ludlow
Lunenburg
Lynn
Malden
Marion
Marlboro
Marshfield
Methuen
Middleboro
Middleton
Monson
New Bedford
North Reading
Norwood
Orleans
Oxford
Palmer
Paxton
Peabody
Pembroke
Plainville
Plymouth
Quincy
Randolph
Raynham
Revere
Rochester
Rockland
Rutland
Salisbury
Sandwich
Saugus
Seekonk
Shirley
Somerset
Southampton
Southboro
Southbridge
Southwick
Spencer
Springfield
Sterling
Sunderland
Sutton
Swansea
Taunton
Templeton
Townsend
Ware
Webster
West Bridgewater
West Brookfield
West Springfield
Westminster
Westport
Weymouth
Whitman
Winchendon
The Department of Public Health also releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.
The report also states that 228,426 people have completed their quarantine to date and 17,209 are still undergoing theirs.
Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.
