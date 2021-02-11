Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 110

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

One hundred and ten cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, down from the 153 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Adams

Attleboro

Auburn

Avon

Ayer

Barnstable

Bellingham

Berkley

Blackstone

Boxford

Brewster

Bridgewater

Brockton

Carver

Chatham

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Dartmouth

Dedham

Dennis

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

East Bridgewater

Eastham

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Foxboro

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Great Barrington

Halifax

Hamilton

Hampden

Hanover

Hanson

Haverhill

Holbrook

Holyoke

Hudson

Hull

Lakeville

Lawrence

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Malden

Marion

Marlboro

Marshfield

Methuen

Middleboro

Middleton

Monson

New Bedford

North Reading

Norwood

Orleans

Oxford

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pembroke

Plainville

Plymouth

Quincy

Randolph

Raynham

Revere

Rochester

Rockland

Rutland

Salisbury

Sandwich

Saugus

Seekonk

Shirley

Somerset

Southampton

Southboro

Southbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Sterling

Sunderland

Sutton

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Townsend

Ware

Webster

West Bridgewater

West Brookfield

West Springfield

Westminster

Westport

Weymouth

Whitman

Winchendon

The Department of Public Health also releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The report also states that 228,426 people have completed their quarantine to date and 17,209 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.

