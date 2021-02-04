Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 153

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

RELATED: Baker announces easing of capacity restrictions for businesses amid improving COVID-19 data

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

One hundred and fifty-three cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, down from the 192 that were reported last week.

RELATED: ‘We did the right thing’: Baker doubles down on state’s vaccine priorities while touring Salem school

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Adams

Agawam

Ashburnham

Attleboro

Auburn

Avon

Ayer

Barnstable

Barre

Bellingham

Berkley

Berlin

Blackstone

Boxford

Boylston

Braintree

Brewster

Bridgewater

Brockton

Canton

Carver

Charlton

Chatham

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Dartmouth

Dedham

Dennis

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

East Bridgewater

Edgartown

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Foxboro

Framingham

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Granby

Great Barrington

Groveland

Halifax

Hamilton

Hampden

Hanover

Hanson

Harwich

Haverhill

Holbrook

Holyoke

Hopedale

Hudson

Hull

Kingston

Lakeville

Lancaster

Lawrence

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Lynnfield

Malden

Mansfield

Marion

Marlboro

Marshfield

Maynard

Mendon

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleboro

Middleton

Milford

Milbury

Millis

Monson

Nahant

Nantucket

New Bedford

North Attleboro

North Brookfield

Norton

Norwood

Oak Bluffs

Orleans

Oxford

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pembroke

Pepperell

Plainville

Plymouth

Quincy

Randolph

Raynham

Rehoboth

Revere

Rochester

Rockland

Rutland

Salisbury

Sandwich

Saugus

Seekonk

Shirley

Somerset

Southampton

Southboro

Soutbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Sterling

Stoughton

Sutton

Swansea

Templeton

Taunton

Topsfield

Townshend

Tynsgsboro

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walpole

Wareham

Webster

West Boyleston

West Bridgewater

West Brookfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Westminster

Westport

Westwood

Weymouth

Whitman

Winchendon

Winthrop

Worcester

Wrentham

The Department of Public Health also releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

RELATED: US coronavirus death toll could hit 530,000 this month. That would be 1 death per minute over the last year

The report also states that 217,093 people have completed their quarantine to date and 20,776 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)