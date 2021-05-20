Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 2

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated map on Thursday showing the number of cities and towns that are “in the red” and considered high-risk for coronavirus transmission.

Two cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s guidelines, down from the 6 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Lawrence

New Bedford

