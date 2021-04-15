Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 59

The Department of Public Health said Thursday that there are now 59 Massachusetts communities “in the red,” meaning the state considers them to have the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission as the race between the ongoing vaccination push and the spread of coronavirus mutants intensifies.

That’s down from 77 communities in the red category last week.

Twenty-two Massachusetts communities are in the green category signifying relatively low risk of COVID-19 transmission, down from 23 communities a week ago.

There are 170 communities in DPH’s moderate-risk yellow category this week and 100 cities and towns did not record enough cases to warrant a categorization.

Click here to view the status of each city and town in the state’s interactive dashboard.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.