Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus rises to 20

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

Just 20 cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s guidelines, up from the 14 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Barnstable

Chicopee

Dighton

Douglas

Fall River

Freetown

Hanson

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lowell

Methuen

Millis

Plymouth

Revere

Rutland

Southwick

Sterling

Sutton

West Bridgewater

Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health also releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The report also states that 261,430 people have completed their quarantine to date and 9,659 are still undergoing theirs.

