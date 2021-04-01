Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus rises to 55

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

Fifty-five cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s guidelines, up from the 32 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Adams

Athol

Ayer

Barnstable

Blackstone

Brewster

Brockton

Canton

Carver

Chicopee

Dennis

Dracut

Everett

Fall River

Framingham

Freetown

Granby

Halifax

Hampden

Hanson

Harwich

Lakeville

Lawrence

Lowell

Ludlow

Lynn

Mansfield

Mashpee

Methuen

Milford

Monson

Nantucket

New Bedford

North Attleboro

Orange

Palmer

Peabody

Pembroke

Plainville

Plymouth

Raynham

Sandwich

Saugus

Seekonk

Southboro

Springfield

Sutton

Templeton

Tyngsboro

Ware

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

Williamstown

Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health also releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The report also states that 271,176 people have completed their quarantine to date and 11,139 are still undergoing theirs.

