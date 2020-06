Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mass. falls below 1,000

BOSTON (AP) — State health officials on Wednesday reported that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 — or about a quarter of the number hospitalized with the disease in April.

The total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic has risen to 7,734 with the addition of 69 deaths reported Wednesday.

There were about 266 newly reported cases of the disease reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to more than 106,000.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 998, down from about 1,684 two weeks ago. The number of people in intensive care units fell to 227, down from 393 two weeks ago.

The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 4,875, or 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

