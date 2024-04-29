(CNN) — “Numerous law enforcement officers” have been shot in an “active situation” in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say.

“The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on X.

The incident is at the 5000 block of Galway Drive, police said, and a SWAT team is on scene. Police said the “threat is isolated” to that area and asked neighborhood residents to shelter-in-place.

“The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force which is comprised of several agencies in the Charlotte area was attempting to serve a warrant” when shots were fired, according to another X post from the police department.

“Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital,” police said.

Police said “gunfire continues on the scene” in an earlier post on X.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement she is “deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today.”

“I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Lyles said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

