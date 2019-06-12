Nurse accused of deadly Duxbury hit-and-run allegedly lied to police about damage to truck

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury nurse facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a mother is also accused of lying to police about damage on her truck.

Christina Blackmore, 39, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Wednesday after she turned herself into police Tuesday in connection with a crash on Washington Street that killed 46-year-old Andrea Gordon.

Blackmore is charged with leaving the scene on an accident resulting in death.

Home surveillance footage taken on Sunday shows Gordon walking down Washington Street.

Police say that video helped them to identify the driver who hit her and left the scene.

“Unknown obviously if any aid rendered at that time, not that it is an element, could have been of any assistance to her at that time,” Prosecutor Russ Eonass said.

Investigators say they found plastic pieces of a car at the crash scene which helped them narrow down the make and model of the car.

When police released photos of a black pick-up truck they thought was involved, a tipster called in saying the same truck was driving erratically behind them the night before.

That is when police went to Blackmore’s home and found her pick-up truck damaged.

“When asked about the damage, or the readily apparent damage to the truck, she indicated she had collided with the boat trailer on the driveway,” Eonass said. “Police noted that the boat trailer had sustained no damage.”

The prosecutor continued to say that receipts had been found in the truck for the day in question.

Investigators were able to use these and surveillance footage to retrace Blackmore’s steps and place her at the scene of the crash.

“The defendant recognizes the number of details presented, recognizes the receipts that have been obtained,” Her defense attorney Jack Atwood said.

Court paperwork indicates Blackmore was involved in another hit-and-run crash the year before on the same street.

In that case, no one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)