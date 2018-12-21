Nurse accused of giving inmates Suboxone at Department of Correction substance abuse center

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 39-year-old Kingston woman who works as a nurse at the Department of Correction’s Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth was arrested in Florida on Friday after authorities say she gave Suboxone strips to inmates.

Julie Inglis-Somers, was nabbed in Jacksonville after fleeing the Bay State last week and arrested on one count of distributing a controlled substance, according to a statement issued Friday by U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

She is expected to appear for a detention hearing Friday afternoon in the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors say between Nov. 18 and Dec. 4, Inglis-Somers provided Suboxone to two inmates at the facility.

Suboxone, a Class III controlled substance used to treat heroin addiction, is sometimes misused to get high.

The charge of distribution of a controlled substance provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $500,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

