TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a nurse was assaulted at Tewksbury State Hospital Thursday night.

Investigators are calling it an unprovoked attack and they say they are filing charges.

This is the second attack at the hospital in just two days.

On Thursday, police say a window was smashed and a patient threw a trash barrel, cracking the glass on a door.

That person was arrested and charged with damaging property.

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