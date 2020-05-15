CINCINNATI (WHDH) — A nurse at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital went above and beyond to keep a 7-year-old patient entertained amid strict social distancing protocols.

Nurse Allie Schulten used a dry erase marker to create a tic-tac-toe board on the door of Grant’s hospital room.

Grant also got a hand on a marker and the hospital says “the two have been swapping Xs and Os ever since!”

“Thank you to Allie and all of the wonderful nurses who help our patients take their minds off of what are sometimes long days of treatment,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

