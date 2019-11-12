PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - An intensive care unit emergency room nurse stopped and rendered aid to a seriously injured motorcyclist in Pembroke on Monday before emergency crews arrived.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a crash in the area of Mattakeesett and Wampatuck streets around 6:30 p.m. found the nurse helping the motorcyclist, Pembroke police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The nurse left once the Pembroke Fire Department arrived but police say they want to give the good Samaritan a special thank you for her efforts.

The crash remains under investigation.

