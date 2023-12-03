BOSTON (WHDH) - A nurse who was critically injured when she was struck by lightning while walking her dog in Dorchester in September is heading home as she continues to recover.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla, 31, has been released from Spaulding Rehab, where she has been recovering from her injuries.

In a statement Saturday, a family member said,” We want to say thank you to Spaulding rehab for the team and staff that took care of Thalita. We are beyond grateful for the extraordinary care she received during her stay. Although she may still have a tough journey ahead towards recovery, her team made sure she took her first steps towards it.”

