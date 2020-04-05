Nurse uses paint to show spread of germs in viral video

A Michigan nurse is using a viral video to spread the word about how easy it is to spread germs while shopping.

Molly Lixey said she made the video after seeing people buying groceries while wearing gloves. She uses paint to show how germs can spread through careless actions, like answering the phone.

“I have all these germs on my hand from my toilet paper. But it’s in my cart, it’s on my gloves, that’s fine right? But now I’m walking along and my phone rings,” Lixey said in the video. “So I’ve now touched my hands together a couple times, and then I grab my phone.”

“There’s no point in wearing gloves if you’re not gonna wash your hands every time you touch something,” Lixey said.

