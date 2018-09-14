Nurse walks through Lawrence, visiting patients in need

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - One nurse is doing anything she can to help her patients following Thursday night’s explosions and fires.

Melissa Campello, a visiting nurse, walked up and down the streets of South Lawrence Friday, trying to see all her 10 patients.

The only problem, she couldn’t drive to them. Roadblocks were still in effect in Lawrence.

“I’ve been walking for over two hours now to see them, get meds, get insulin,” she said.

Campello works with Boston Home Health. Missing work for her Friday was not an option. She doesn’t mind walking either because she knows how important her visits are.

“If they don’t get their insulin, they could possibly die,” she said. “It’s what I got into nursing for, helping people. If it was my mother, my sister, my father, I would hope somebody would do that for them.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)