BOSTON (WHDH) - Registered nurses at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain voted Thursday night to authorize a potential one-day strike.

The nurses want equal pay with Brigham and Women’s Hospital Nurses, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. They also say the hospital has failed to address longstanding unsafe staffing and patient safety issues.

About 340 nurses voted “yes” to a potential strike, the union said.

A strike date has not been set, the union said. If scheduled, that date will be announced to the public once the hospital has been given the 10-day notice required by law.

Faulkner nurses would then plan to hold a 24-hour strike unless Faulkner agrees to a fair contract by that date.

The vote comes a day after nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital also voted to authorize a one-day strike.

