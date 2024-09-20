BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital reached a tentative agreement with Massachusetts General Brigham negotiators Thursday to avert a potential one-day strike, the Massachusetts Nurses Association announced.

Five hundred nurses at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner voted by a 99.7% margin in July to authorize a strike. Roughly two months later, nurses announced plans to take to picket lines on Oct. 1

With the strike looming, parties met on Thursday with a federal mediator and ironed out their deal for a new contract.

“We are excited to announce this tentative agreement, reached due to the power and solidarity of Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital nurses,” said Faulkner nurse and Massachusetts Nurses Association Bargaining Committee Co-Chair Dan Rec in a statement.

“We are incredibly proud of this contract agreement that reflects our priority of improving BWFH nurse staffing and making sure all of our patients get the care they deserve,” said fellow nurse and Bargaining Committee Co-Chair Kathy Glennon.

The nurses association in a statement said the contract would provide raises of between 25% and 33% over three years. The contract also calls for full retroactive pay, among other items.

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner is part of the Massachusetts General Brigham network.

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner President Kevin Giordano responded to the contract agreement in his own statement Friday, saying “We are extremely gratified to have reached agreement with the Massachusetts Nursing Association for a new contract that reflects the incredible care our nurses provide to our patients as well as their tremendous contributions to our Faulkner community.”

Though a tentative agreement has been reached, the full union membership of nurses as Brigham and Women’s Faulkner will need to ratify it before the contract goes into effect.

The threatened strike and resulting tentative agreement at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner follows a similar process at other Massachusetts hospitals in recent months.

On Cape Cod, nurses working for the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod Healthcare backed a strike authorization vote on Aug. 19 as they sought a new contract. Parties reached an agreement earlier this month to avoid a strike.

Elsewhere in the Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB) network, MGB reached a contract deal with nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in August after a strike authorization vote in late July.

